You Can Now Move WhatsApp Chats from Android to iOS

WhatsApp is making it easier to switch from an Android phone to an iPhone. The chat messenger has finally released the chat transfer feature to the main app (not in beta anymore), letting you move all your chat history from Androids to iPhones.

The feature was spotted earlier on WhatsApp Beta, but now it has been officially released for everyone.

A new way to keep the chats that mean the most 📱📲 Today, you’ll have the ability to transfer your entire chat history from Android to iOS and vice versa. Now you have the freedom to switch to and from your preferred devices. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 20, 2022

It works almost the same as moving from iPhones to Android. Both devices need to be connected to a power source and should be on the same Wi-Fi network, or the Android phone should be connected to the iPhone’s hotspot. You’ll need the Move to iOS app on your Android phone and the iPhone must be factory new or reset to factory settings to pair with the Move to iOS app.

The Android phone must be running Android 5 or above and the iPhone should have iOS 15.5 or above. You can read the full guide on WhatsApp’s official FAQ.

Transferring your chat history will move all your account information, profile photo, individual chats, group chats, media, and settings, but your call history and display name will not be moved.

Update your WhatsApp to the latest version to get the new feature.