Award for “Excellence in Ecommerce & Mobile App Development” Presented to Zeeshan Khalid, CEO United Sol

United Sol has been awarded for its outstanding performance and contribution to the eCommerce industry with the “Excellence in eCommerce and mobile App development” award at the 5th ICCI business excellence awards – 2022.

ICCI has continuously worked to provide quality services to its members and act as a catalyst for economic growth, through the assistance of trade, eCommerce, industry, and women’s economic empowerment.

Islamabad Chambers of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) held its 5th business excellence awards on 21st July 2022. CEO United Sol Zeeshan Khalid received the award from the chief guest of the event, the president of Pakistan, Arif Alvi.

Upon receiving the prestigious award, Zeeshan Khalid shared his vision and thoughts for the future of eCommerce and the web & mobile development industry, and the IT industry at large.

He highlighted that Pakistan is steadily moving towards the digital future and how United Sol is taking necessary steps to achieve that future.

Zeeshan continued by saying that he has a vision for the digital revolution in the eCommerce industry of Pakistan and feels humbled and honored by the praise and appreciation his company has received.

Zeeshan Khalid stated that United Sol is working on the core values of digital innovation, sustainability, and teamwork. He explained that we are aligned with the government’s initiatives for economic growth in the eCommerce and IT industry, bringing many international projects to Pakistan.

He said, “We not only create huge investment possibilities but also create job opportunities for the youth of Pakistan.”

In the end, he graciously thanked ICCI and the president of Pakistan for presenting him the award and his hardworking team for making it all possible.

This award is a continuation of the recognition of United Sol’s quality services by the Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), as United Sol was awarded the “Best Software Provider in 2019-20” award.

United Sol is leading the eCommerce and IT sector of Pakistan. A journey that started more than 15 years ago, has successfully led to being the trendsetting and premium web design and development company in Pakistan.

United Sol is aiming to cement its top position and revolutionize the digital and eCommerce industry in the process.