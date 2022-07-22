PSEB Needs More Resources to Achieve IT Export Target

The Federal Minister for IT & Telecom, Syed Amin-Ul-Haque, declared that it is necessary to strengthen the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) in terms of financial and human resources to achieve the Prime Minister’s target of an increase in IT exports.

He stated this while chairing the 52nd meeting of the Board of Directors of the PSEB at the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) office today.

Minister Haque said that PSEB has created an entire IT Export Strategical Framework and is executing programs and schemes accordingly through a series of projects and programs in infrastructure development, human capital development, company capability development, global marketing, strategy, and research, and the promotion of innovation and technologies.

He added that it was the need of the hour to strengthen the organization to help the Pakistani IT industry in competing internationally.

The PSEB’s Managing Director, Osman Nasir, briefed the board about the performance of the organization, financial challenges, future programs, and schemes introduced for the promotion of the IT industry.

The attendees of the meeting agreed to present the board’s proposals and recommendations to the Prime Minister.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary (Incharge) MOITT, Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna; Additional Secretary Finance; Chairman [email protected]; and Chief Executive Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).