SPI-Based Weekly Inflation Declines Due to Decrease in Fuel Prices

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended 21 July 2022, recorded a decline of 0.22 percent due to a decrease in the prices of food items and non-food items diesel and petrol, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the latest data, the SPI went down from 200.55 percent during the week ended 14 July 2022 to 200.10 percent during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs. 17,732, Rs. 17,733 to Rs. 22,888 and Rs. 22,889 to Rs. 29,517 increased by 0.33 percent, 0.22 percent and 0.13 percent, however for the group Rs. 29,518 to Rs. 44,175 and for above Rs. 44,175 it decreased by 0.05 percent and 0.48 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 31 (60.78 percent) items increased, 11 (21.57 percent) items decreased and 09 (17.65 percent) items remained stable, says the PBS.

The items the prices of which increased included chicken (3.80 percent), georgette (3.44 percent), tea prepared (3.16 percent), shirting (2.53 percent), garlic (2.25 percent), pulse mash (2.07 percent), rice irri-6/9 (1.60 percent), salt powdered (1.58 percent), energy saver (1.57 percent), potatoes (1.56 percent), toilet soap (1.54 percent), pulse masoor (1.43 percent), pulse moong (1.39 percent), cooking oil dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (1.35 percent), tea lipton (1.29 percent), long cloth 57″ gul ahmed/al karam (1.08 percent), curd (1.02 percent), cooked beef (0.84 percent), cooked daal (0.81 percent), lawn printed gul ahmed/al karam (0.72 percent), bread plain (0.70 percent), cigarettes capstan (0.47 percent), milk fresh (0.38 percent), LPG (0.37 percent), powdered milk nido 390 gm polybag each (0.34 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.34 percent), eggs (0.26 percent), pulse gram (0.21 percent), sufi washing soap (0.20 percent) and mutton (0.04 percent), mustard oil (0.03 percent).

The items which registered a decrease in prices include hi-speed diesel (14.62 percent), petrol super (7.41 percent), tomatoes (7.04 percent), bananas (3.34 percent), vegetable ghee dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each (1.14 percent), onions (0.46 percent), sugar (0.44 percent), vegetable ghee dalda/Habib 2.5 kg tin each (0.42 percent), gur (0.32 percent), rice basmati broken (0.19 percent), firewood whole 40 kg (0.07 percent).

The year-on-year trend (YoY) depicts an increase of 32.82 percent mainly due to an increase in diesel (106.16 percent), petrol (103.34 percent), pulse masoor (91.29 percent), onions (88.46 percent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (76.85 percent), mustard oil (75.78 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (75.35 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (71.71 percent), washing soap (60.25 percent), chicken (58.41 percent), gents sponge chappal (52.21 percent), pulse gram (51.46 percent), garlic (43.70 percent) and LPG (40.47 percent), while major decrease observed in the prices of chillies powdered (43.42 percent), sugar (15.51 percent), tomatoes (6.18 percent), gur (2.72 percent) and pulse moong (0.72 percent).