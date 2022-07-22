TCL Launches the C-Series of LED TVs, the Latest Series of Premium Mini LED TVs and QLED TVs in Pakistan 

TCL, Pakistan’s LED TV brand, unveiled its latest line of flagship LED TV Models at a glittering event held in PC Hotel Lahore on 29th June.

The event was highlighted by Mahira Khan and was attended by the Media and the influential Tech community of Pakistan.

The new range of products offers significant technological upgrades which are forging new standards across the globe in terms of features and specs.

New features such as 144Hz VRR, 1920 Local Dimming Zones, and the Next Generation Mini LED technology have been added to the line-up.

The C-Series which features 4 TV Models are now available nationwide across TCL Flagship Stores and Authorized Retailers.

The 2022 C-Series Line-up consists of 4 TV models: 2 Mini-LED TV Models, the C935 and C835; and 2 QLED TV models, the C735 and C635.

C935 which is TCL’s flagship Mini LED TV offers Mini-LED OD5 technology with stunning 1920 local dimming zones for precise deep contrast and high brightness.

It features the high-class 2.1.2 sound system with front-firing speakers, a dedicated bass speaker, and two vertical Up-firing speakers to enjoy the verticality of Dolby Atmos sound.

It further features a QLED 4K panel with support for Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10+. C935 comes with a slim, bezel-less metallic panel and is available in a 65″ size currently.

On the other hand, C835 which is also a Mini LED TV, features most of the features of the C935 along with IMAX Enhanced, 144Hz refresh rate, Game Master Pro settings, HDMI 2.1, VRR (variable refresh rate), ALLM (auto low latency mode) and Google TV, with built-in Google Assistant to control the TV hands-free. C835 is available in 55″, 65″ and 75″.

The new TCL 4K QLED model C735 is a QLED TV. It still has a QLED 4K panel with 144Hz refresh rate support for all the latest HDR formats, and a bezel-less frame.

It also has Google TV as well as Games Master with Dolby Vision Support for a superb gaming experience. It comes in 55″ and 65″.

C635 features Quantum Dot Display Technology giving you high quality and visual feast of more than one billion colors with a Wide Color Gamut, 120 Hz HLG and Games Master Mode.

C635 also includes Google TV, featuring “Ok Google” which makes C635 more helpful than ever, and Google Duo. It comes in 75’” 65″, 55″, 50″ and 43″ models. This will be the 1st time QLED TV is introduced in 43″ in Pakistan.

Sunny Yang, General Manager, TCL Pakistan said, “Our newly launched C series is a testament to the fact that TCL continues to deliver world-class technologically advanced products and the best user experience to our customers. The latest C series will surely add indispensable value to the quality of life and the entertainment experience of our customers.”

Majid Khan Niazi, Head of Marketing TCL Pakistan said, “TCL is proud to unveil its highly anticipated C series range. The new C series has it all.”

He added, “Great picture quality with groundbreaking tech such as the C935’s 1920 Local Dimming Zones, the absolute best Gaming experience with 144Hz VRR, then Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, and an IMAX enhanced Panel all running on the best Google TV OS. You name it, the C-Series has it. The C-Series will raise the bar for consumer entertainment in Pakistan in a big way in 2022.”