Play More With Telenor Pakistan and PUBGM

Telenor Pakistan has partnered with PUBG MOBILE (PUBGM) to give players around the country the opportunity to use their mobile balance to purchase gameplay bundles and in-game cash. Thanks to this first-of-its-kind partnership in Pakistan, players can now enjoy a 2 GB bundle of PUBGM for a whole month for just PKR 60 by dialing *345*57#. Users can avail this offer via the My Telenor App.

In addition to the gaming bundles, Telenor Pakistan is also providing PUBGM enthusiasts around the country with the possibility of purchasing in-game cash (UC) and Royal Pass through a mobile subscription. This is yet another industry-leading initiative by Telenor Pakistan in its ambition to invigorate the country’s young gaming ecosystem and empower creative minds to achieve even more stellar results.

Users can purchase UCs and Royal Pass by visiting the Gamebird website (gamebird.gg/topup) or through direct Google billing using their Telenor mobile balance. For gamers across the country, this partnership will enable them to buy an affordable data bundle for seamless gameplay and enjoy an uninterrupted gaming experience.

With an estimated 51 million gamers in the Pakistani gaming ecosystem, Esports is rapidly gaining momentum among our youth. Telenor Pakistan works tirelessly to nurture and grow the nation’s gaming community with innovative ideas and partnerships to cater to this enormous demand. Telenor Pakistan recently launched Gamebird, the country’s biggest Esports platform, to provide Pakistan’s untapped Esports market with global opportunities.