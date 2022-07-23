Seagate is Now Officially Available in Pakistan

American hardware brand Seagate has had its products in Pakistan for a long time, but now the company has an official presence in the country for the first time. Seagate now has official resellers and distributors in Pakistan including Daraz, ICT Traders, and DigiStor.

The news comes from Seagate’s official website, which now includes Pakistan in its list of countries with local availability. Clicking on Pakistan shows you the local distributors and resellers in the country as mentioned above.

Thanks to this development, Seagate can now offer a full manufacturer warranty, lower prices, and more products in Pakistan. You can find their products on Daraz and other local retailers like Computer Zone.

For those unaware, Seagate is a subsidiary of Western Digital, a hardware maker that has been available in Pakistan for years. These brands are known for their hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs), both internal and external. They also offer cloud services in other countries but those are not available in Pakistan just yet.

We will update this space as soon as more information is available.