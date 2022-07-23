TiE Islamabad and US Embassy Host Pakistan Startup Cup Grand Finale 2022

The Pakistan Startup Cup is a nationwide competition between startup business models that attracts hundreds of competitors every year. This year’s Grand Finale was hosted by The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Islamabad and the United States Embassy in Islamabad at a local hotel.

The Ministry of IT and Ministry of Finance also attended the ceremony and the winning teams were rewarded with cash and checks. President of TiE Islamabad, Murtaza Zaidi, commented that the Pakistan Startup Cup has mentored over 2000 startups over the last decade.

The competition engages leading industry experts to mentor startups and helps them refine their business models. We have proudly partnered with the U.S. Embassy to provide our entrepreneurs with an enabling environment.

More than 900 entrepreneurs received coaching, business preparation, and mentorship this year alone, and we are still only halfway through 2022. The participants were filtered down to the top 21 business concepts, with teams presenting their ideas in the finale for the grand prize of Rs. 100,000.

The US Embassy sponsorship of the Pakistan Startup Cup has and will continue to increase entrepreneurial and startup activity across the country through sustained coaching and mentorship. This can only help generate a robust entrepreneurship culture in local communities in every region.

The second and third place contestants also received funding rewards for their startups. The leading 21 Pakistani companies went through 170 hours of training and 50 hours of mentorship from professionals. The competition brought in new ideas in all sorts of business sectors including education-tech, health-tech, financial-tech, agricultural-tech, e-commerce, food business, and more.

Source: Phoneworld