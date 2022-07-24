Tariq Huda Appointed Karachi Port Trust Chairman

The federal government has appointed Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda, a BS-21 officer of the Pakistan Customs Service (PCS) as Chairman of Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

“With the approval of the Federal Government, Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Customs Service (PCS), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is appointed as Chairman, Karachi Port Trust (KPT), under Maritime Affairs Division, on deputation basis on standard terms & conditions with immediate effect and until further orders,’ said a notification issued by Establishment Division.

Sources had told ProPakistani earlier in the week that Huda’s appointment as the KPT Chairman has been finalized with official notification expected in the coming days.

He will replace Syedain Raza Zaidi, an officer of the Inland Revenue Service, who was previously working as the KPT Chairman.