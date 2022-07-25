All You Need to Know About HEC’s Undergraduate Studies Admission Test 2022

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited applications for the Undergraduate Studies Admission Test (USAT) 2022. The USAT is a standardized test for admissions at the undergraduate level in universities all over the country.

HEC’s Education Testing Council (ETC) will conduct the USAT, which is based on the pattern of the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) and covers all known disciplines of Engineering, Medical, IT, Management, and Social Sciences.

Here is all you need to know about USAT 2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Students are allowed to attempt the test if they have:

Passed the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or equivalent 12 years of education.

Appeared in the final exams and are awaiting results.

USAT Versions

ETC will conduct USAT in six categories based on relevant academic streams.

USAT Version Discipline USAT-L Pre Engineering USAT-M Pre Medical USAT-A Arts and Humanities USAT-CS Computer Science USAT-GS General Science USAT-COM Commerce

Test Pattern and Marks Distribution

Parts Type Marks Distribution 1 MCQs 75 Verbal Reasoning (35) and Quantitative Reasoning (40) 2 Descriptive 25 Essay Writing (English/Urdu) (400-500 Words)

How to Apply?

Eligible students can apply for USAT at HEC’s ETC. They are also required to upload a scanned copy of a non-refundable fee challan of Rs. 1,200 to HEC’s account in Habib Bank Limited with Account No: 17427900133401 and Account Title: Higher Education Commission.

Role of Universities

The universities will continue to announce their admission programs independently. Students applying to universities recognized by HEC will also be required to submit the USAT score card for inclusion in the weightage-based merit determining formula.

Deadline

The last date for applying to the USAT 2022 is 12 August while the test will be held on 28 August.