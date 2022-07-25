Punjab Announces Tentative Matric Result Date

The Punjab Board Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) is considering announcing the matriculation result next month.

According to details, PBCC is mulling over announcing the matric result on 31 August. However, the final date will be officially announced after taking Inter Board Committee of Chairman (IBCC) into confidence.

ALSO READ Lahore Board Announces Annual Exam Schedule for Matric

The final exams of class 9th for all secondary education boards in Punjab started on 26 May and ended on 10 June while class 10th exams started on 10 May and ended on 25 May.

As per media reports, more than 270,000 candidates appeared in matric exams this year. The students will not be given positions this year and they will receive grades instead of marks.

ALSO READ Punjab to Change Matric and Inter Exam Model and Abolish Supplementary Papers

Earlier this year in March, it was reported that the PBCC had decided to abolish the supplementary exam model for inter and matric.

Biannual exams will replace supplementary exams. The first annual exams will be held like normal final exams while the second annual exams will take place after the respective result declaration of matric and intermediate.

Via: 24 News