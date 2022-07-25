Islamabad Police is Taking Strict Action Against Unregistered Cars

Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has launched a strict operation against unregistered vehicles plying on the federal capital’s roads. A media report claims that the department has fined 8,951 unregistered vehicles and motorcycles since the start of 2022.

The department has formed special teams to seek and seize unregistered vehicles in Islamabad. Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer is spearheading the operation under the supervision of Inspector-General Islamabad police, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan.

The department recently also updated its e-challan system to ensure proper enforcement of discipline on the roads. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, during an official meeting, highlighted the rise in vehicular indiscipline and called for revamping the e-ticket system to address the problem.

Going forward, in case of an infraction, the vehicle owners will receive a notification via SMS immediately and will face strict legal action if they fail to submit fines.

The e-challan is applicable to violations such as over-speeding, signal jumping, driving without lights, aggressive driving, excessive exhaust fumes, use of cellphones while driving, and seat belt and helmet violations.