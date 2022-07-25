Islamabad to Get More Modern Public Parks This Year

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to develop more modern public parks in Islamabad during the ongoing fiscal year. The civic agency has already allocated funds for the construction of new parks in various areas of the federal capital.

According to details, the new parks will be built in H-8, I-14, I-16, and Bhara Kahu. With the addition of new parks, the CDA is aiming to take the number of Islamabad’s parks to 250.

The park in Bhara Kahu will stretch over 155 acres in zone III, making it the second biggest park in Islamabad. The CDA owns 350 acres between Shahpur Road stop and Bhara Kahu, of which around half will be utilized for the park.

CDA’s Environment Wing is currently developing PC-I for these parks in line with the latest international practices to preserve the protected green areas of Islamabad.

Speaking in this regard, a senior official of CDA’s Environment Wing said that around 50 new parks worth Rs. 341 million were built during the previous fiscal year.

These parks were developed in D-12, E-11, F-6, F-11, F-10, G-7, G-11, G-14, H-8, I-8, I-9, I-10, I-11, I-14, I-16, Park Enclave, Bhara Kahu, Diplomatic Enclave, Rawal Town, Shahzad Town, Bani Gala, Mulpur, Shakrial, Shakarparian, and Khana Pull.