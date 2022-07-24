Sindh Govt Announces Public Holiday Due to Heavy Rainfall

The Sindh government has declared Monday (July 25) a public holiday in Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions due to the expected heavy rainfall.

The decision was announced by Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab in a tweet who added that a notification in this regard is being issued.

Due to heavy rainfall which is expected to continue even tomorrow, #SindhGovt has decided to declare Monday, the 25th of July as a public holiday in Karachi & Hyderabad Divisions. Notification in this regard is being issued — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) July 24, 2022

In an earlier tweet, the Karachi administrator requested people to avoid unnecessary movement citing nonstop heavy rain.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued an urban flooding warning for low-lying areas in a number of cities in Sindh including Karachi.

According to a recent PMD advisory, due to strong monsoon currents, heavy rainfall along with wind and thunderstorms is expected till 26 July.

PMD has also asked the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh to take necessary measures and remain on high alert to prevent the loss of life and property in the province.