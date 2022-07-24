Sindh Govt Announces Public Holiday Due to Heavy Rainfall

By ProPK Staff | Published Jul 24, 2022 | 8:45 pm

The Sindh government has declared Monday (July 25) a public holiday in Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions due to the expected heavy rainfall.

The decision was announced by Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab in a tweet who added that a notification in this regard is being issued.

ALSO READ

In an earlier tweet, the Karachi administrator requested people to avoid unnecessary movement citing nonstop heavy rain.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued an urban flooding warning for low-lying areas in a number of cities in Sindh including Karachi.

According to a recent PMD advisory, due to strong monsoon currents, heavy rainfall along with wind and thunderstorms is expected till 26 July.

ALSO READ

PMD has also asked the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh to take necessary measures and remain on high alert to prevent the loss of life and property in the province.

 

Also Read

ProPK Staff

close
>