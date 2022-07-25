Pakistan to Closely Monitor Inbound Indian Passengers for COVID-19

Pakistan announced on Saturday that it will closely monitor Indian passengers arriving in the country through air and land routes due to an increase in the cases of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.75 coronavirus.

The Directorate of Health Sciences issued a circular in this regard as instructed by the Minister for Health, Qadir Patel, and Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIP) has made security arrangements to monitor Indian passengers accordingly.

As per the instructions, Indian passengers will be scrutinized at all of Pakistan’s entry points, including the Wagah-Attari border, the Kartarpur Corridor border, and the airports.

COVID-19 Cases in India

India reported 20,279 COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours on 24 July, while the daily positivity rate reached 5.29 percent.

India’s Latest Monkeypox Case

In related news, a 34-year-old resident of Delhi was diagnosed with monkeypox on Sunday. The patient reportedly does not have any history of international travel, which makes it India’s first case of local human-to-human transmission of monkeypox.

The case was announced a day after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of monkeypox a ‘Public Health Emergency of International Concern’ (PHEIC), which is the former’s highest level of alarm.

Moreover, around 14,533 probable and laboratory-confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported from 72 countries this year.