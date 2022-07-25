TCL Launches New Smart TVs Starting at Rs. 35,000

Popular Chinese display maker TCL has unveiled its latest affordable Smart TVs in Pakistan under its new iFFALCON brand. The new S52 series includes Smart Android LED TVs ranging between 32-inch and 40-inch sizes.

The main difference between the 32″ and 40″ models is the resolution. The 32″ variant is limited to 720p resolution while the 40″ model has a 1080p panel. Both have HDR10 support, micro dimming, 220 nits peak brightness, and a high color gamut. The micro dimming feature analyzes 1,296 separate zones of on-screen content for intelligently adjusting brightness.

For audio, you get two 8W speakers with Dolby Audio support and there are also built-in microphones for voice commands. You can use these to change TV channels or select a movie of your choice.

Under the hood, it packs 1 GB RAM, 8 GB storage, and it boots Android Oreo for TV. For connectivity, it has support for Wi-Fi 4, 2 HDMI 1.4 ports, and a single USB 2.0 port.

TCL iFFALCON S52 TVs are available on Daraz for Rs. 34,990 (32″) and Rs. 46,990 (40″). TCL is also offering 2 years of warranty that covers repairs and replacement for the display panel and other parts. It does not cover screen breakage or electric damage from sparks.