Punjab Fails to Address Shortage of Thousands of School Teachers

With just a few days remaining until summer vacation ends, Punjab’s School Education Department (SED) continues to face a severe shortage of teachers.

According to media reports, SED Punjab is facing a shortage of more than 90,000 teachers. Dozens of schools all over the province are operating without headmasters/headmistresses and senior teachers of different subjects.

Speaking in this regard, a senior official of SED Punjab said that the government’s primary, middle, secondary, and higher secondary schools in the province are facing a shortage of 90,000 teachers.

The academic process in the province is set to restart next week and SED Punjab has failed to address the most pressing issue during the summer vacations, the official admitted.

Soon after coming into power, the incumbent provincial government announced to recruit 16,000 teachers in all public sector schools falling under the jurisdiction of SED Punjab on an immediate basis

However, despite the announcement, the provincial government has failed to start the hiring process to recruit new teachers to address the severe shortage in public sector schools.