Applications Open for Third Cohort of National Incubation Center Muzaffarabad

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has opened applications for the third Cohort of National Incubation Center (NIC) Muzaffarabad under the National Expansion Plan for NICs.

National Expansion Plan of NICs, an initiative of the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication (MoITT) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), has been started to expand the startup ecosystem in the country.

According to details, the incubation cycle for the third Cohort will last six months and follow a Zero Equity Model which means it is completely free for the inducted startups.

The ministry has asked startups to submit their tech business ideas for the competition and win incubation for six months and avail monthly stipend, free office space, business development assistance and legal assistance and mentorship.

Under the National Expansion Plan, 13 technology incubation centers have been opened across Pakistan to establish the largest network for startups and entrepreneurs.