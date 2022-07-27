Modern Military Equipment Testing Lab Inaugurated at National Radio Telecommunication Corp.

Federal Minister for Defence Production, Muhammad Israr Tareen, visited National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC), Haripur, earlier today.

NRTC is a world-class Information Communication Technology (ICT), electronic equipment manufacturer and solutions provider, both in the public and private sectors.

During the visit, Managing Director NRTC Brigadier Muhammad Asim Ishaque gave a briefing on major communication and security equipment being manufactured indigenously at NRTC which is being extensively used by Pakistan Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, Federal and Provincial Governments and is also exported to many friendly countries.

The Minster was further briefed about the latest technologies being developed for safe and smart city projects.

On this occasion, Federal Minister for Defence Production inaugurated the state-of-the-art testing laboratory for the standardization of commercial and military electronic/communication equipment.

The Minister expressed satisfaction and lauded the role and vigorous efforts made by NRTC Engineers for enhancing its capabilities for advancement in technology, innovation, and expansion of NRTC capabilities for indigenous manufacturing of electronic equipment.

The Minister added that it is a matter of pride to have defense industries producing low-cost and high-tech equipment to cater to local and export needs.