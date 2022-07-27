Sindh Bans Fishing and Swimming in Arabian Sea

The Government of Sindh has banned swimming, bathing, and fishing in the sea in Karachi to prevent incidents of drowning.

As per the notification issued by the Home Department Sindh, the provincial government has prohibited these activities at Karachi’s beaches for six days.

The authorities have also warned fishermen to stay clear of deep waters, and citizens have been told to avoid visiting the beach and comply with the administration’s order during this period.

The Commissioner of Karachi has directed the Deputy and Assistant Commissioners in the city to coordinate with the concerned senior superintendents of police and take stringent action against violators under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Note that Section 188 of PPC deals with ‘disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant,” and the violators of this section may be subjected to punishment, as well as imprisonment, a fine, or both.