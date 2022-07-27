ACT Deployed on Highways After Highly Dangerous Criminals Got Arrested

National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has placed anti-crime teams (ACT) at felony-prone spots along the highways and motorways, following a rise in road crimes.

The decision came after the department apprehended two motorcyclists on N-5 who were carrying illegal firearms. The patrol officers tried to stop the suspects but they managed to get away.

Another team of patrol officers received a wireless message and pulled over the motorcyclists at a different spot on N-5. In yet another attempt to flee, the bikers opened fire on the officers. Thankfully, the officers weren’t injured and were able to chase and arrest the suspects shortly after.

Following this event, Inspector General NHMP Khalid Mahmood instructed the department to ensure maximum security at volatile spots throughout the highways and motorways.

ALSO READ Toyota IMC Responds to News About Production Shutdown

He placed the authorities on full alert and ordered the formation of dedicated squads to watch over such spots and take action in case of a possible threat.