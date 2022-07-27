Video of Flight Attendant Finding Snake’s Head in Her Meal Goes Viral

A video of a flight attendant discovering a severed snake head in her in-flight meal has gone viral, pushing the airline to suspend its contract with the catering company.

As per the details, the incident in the video occurred on a Germany-bound SunExpress flight — a Turkish-German airline. The flight attendant claimed that the cabin crew was having lunch when she noticed a severed head in the meal consisting of potatoes and vegetables.

ALSO READ Eating Red Meat Found to Cause Major Health Issues

Snake Salad! Snake head found in the food given to the flight crew on a Sunexpress Ankara-Düsseldorf flight. https://t.co/YbNrVCpXiE pic.twitter.com/PMqfporE9a — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) July 23, 2022

The catering company reportedly dismissed the claims and issued a statement detailing that its top priority is providing the highest quality services to guests and employees.

ALSO READ PIA Planes Narrowly Avoid Horrific Mid-Air Crash

It said, “With more than 30 years of experience in the aviation industry, it is our top priority that the services we provide to our guests on our aircraft are of the highest quality and that both our guests and employees have a comfortable and safe flight experience”.

Regardless, the airline has suspended its contract and has launched an investigation.