Eating Red Meat Found to Cause Major Health Issues

Research by Study Finds has revealed that consuming processed and red meat can lead to major health problems, including colon cancer, diabetes, and heart diseases.

Additionally, researchers from Michigan State University discovered that red meat and processed meals like sausages and burgers are associated with diet-related mortality, with 10,000 deaths connected to diseases such as diabetes, colon cancer, and heart diseases.

Scientists also found genetic evidence from different sources which indicated that eating processed and red meat can damage DNA and eventually lead to colorectal cancer.

Dr. Marios Giannakis, an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and a physician at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, affirmed that it has been known for a while that consuming processed and red meat increases the risk of colorectal cancer.

She said, “These findings suggest that red meat consumption may cause alkylating damage that leads to cancer-causing mutations in KRAS and PIK3CA, thereby promoting colorectal cancer development. Our data further support red meat intake as a risk factor for colorectal cancer and also provide opportunities to prevent, detect, and treat this disease”.

Researchers have also found that people who regularly consume processed and red meat have a 16 percent higher risk of having a stroke while consuming one portion of processed meat every day increases the risk by 12 percent.

Researchers from Cornell and Northwestern University have also found that eating processed meat, red meat, and chicken can increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases, and consuming any meat besides chicken can increase the risk of death.