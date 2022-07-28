Armed Robbers Are Targeting Ride Hailing Services in Karachi

Armed robbery is a menace as old as time in Karachi. Various gangs are spreading throughout the city and are adopting new ways of committing crimes, causing serious concern for people’s safety and well-being.
Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Karachi officials recently apprehended two armed robbers who were allegedly stealing vehicles. The interrogation revealed that the dacoits were snatching vehicles from ride-hailing service drivers.
According to details, the perpetrators booked the rides from Gulistan-e-Johar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal. At both locations, the robbers snatched the vehicles and managed to flee from the scene.
The AVLC officer claimed to have confiscated two vehicles and a gun from the criminals, who reportedly have a history of stealing with various gangs.
The department has jailed both suspects and is investigating the matter further to immobilize their accomplices in the current and various other criminal cases, SSP Tariq Nawaz stated.