2024 Suzuki Swift Spotted in Camouflage [Images]

Third-generation Swift is one of Suzuki’s most beloved hatchbacks due to its compact size, performance, and looks. However, the company may retire it soon, as evident by leaked spy shots of a camouflaged 2024 Suzuki Swift.

Although it’s well concealed, the photos give away certain details. The new Swift seemingly follows a similar design language as its predecessor, with smooth body lines and a curved silhouette.

The bonnet has a clamshell design, while the headlights are placed lower and further out on the sides. The remainder looks the same as the third-gen Swift, with a squatted rear end, a downward-sloping roofline, a relatively high beltline, and a hunkered-down stance.

Although not much detail is available about the car, speculations suggest that it will likely have a turbocharged 1.4-liter engine. Rumors also indicate that the 2024 Swift will feature hybrid electric and Sports variants. Both will debut a year after the base variant.

Swift in Pakistan

Third-gen Swift made its debut in Pakistan earlier this year. Despite its relatively high price, the hatchback became a smash hit.

The Pakistani-spec Swift has three variants — a naturally aspirated 1.2-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 83 horsepower (hp) and 113 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. The power goes to the front wheels only via a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox, depending on the variant.

It is one of the most well-equipped subcompact cars in Pakistan with features such as:

Safety Convenience Six Airbags Cruise Control Hill-start Assist Smart Infotainment System ABS Brakes Advanced Gauge Cluster with Digital Information Display Fog Lights 12 Volt Socket Parking Sensors USB Connectivity Backup Camera Automatic Climate Control Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm Keyless Entry Central Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Adjustable Steering Wheel

These features warrant a huge price tag, as the new Swift starts from Rs. 2.77 million and goes up to Rs. 3.3 million. However, it costs the same as cars that are a class below, such as the Kia Picanto, which makes it a relatively good value.

