Double Jeopardy: LPG Rates up Without Notification for 2nd Time in 24 Hours

The price of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has increased by Rs. 10 per kg for the second time in 24 hours without any notification from Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

Chairman of LPG Distributors Association, Irfan Khokhar, commenting on the development, said that for July 2022, the official LPG prices, as announced by OGRA, stand at Rs. 220 per Kg.

ALSO READ Miftah Hopeful for Dollar Inflow More than Outflow Next Month

For the domestic cylinder, the notified price is Rs. 2,600, while for the commercial LPG cylinder, the official price stands at Rs. 9,988.

However, with the latest increase of Rs. 10, the LPG cost per kg has shot up to Rs. 240. For the domestic cylinder, the price has increased by Rs. 120 to Rs. 2,835, while the cost of the commercial cylinder has surged by Rs. 455 to Rs. 10,900.

Khokhar revealed that in some places, the price has surged to Rs. 310 per kg. He further informed that the domestic and commercial cylinders are being sold at a price as high as Rs. 3,665 and Rs. 14,075, respectively.

He further said that the closure of the Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL) plant, an LPG extraction plant, is costing the government an annual loss of Rs. 60 billion. He commented that since the plant shut down, the black marketing of LPG has risen to unprecedented levels.

ALSO READ Sindh Launches Another New Route for People’s Bus Service

Khokhar asked the concerned quarters to control the price of LPG and warned that LPG distributors would announce a nationwide strike and hold a sit-in in front of the petroleum ministry.