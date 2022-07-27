Sindh Launches Another New Route for People’s Bus Service

Sindh Transport Department has launched a new route for the Peoples Inter-District Bus Service in Karachi.

The new route — known as route No. 5 — stretches between 5 Star Chowrangi and Shaan Chowrangi. The main stops include KDA Chowrangi, Nazimabad Eid Gah Ground, Liaquatabad No. 10, Essa Nagri, Civic center, National stadium, karsaaz, Nursery, FTC, Korangi Rd, and KPT Int.

This brings the total of operational routes to 5. Other operational routes include:

Route No. 1 — Spans between Malir and Tower (27 kilometers)

Route No. 2 — Stretches between North Karachi and Korangi Crossing (30 kilometers)

Route No. 3 — Stretches between North Karachi to Nasir Jump (38 kilometers)

Route No. 6 — Spans between Orangi Tower and Singer Chowrangi (27 kilometers)

In a recent meeting, chief minister Murad Ali Shah ordered swift operationalization of new routes for the service. Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon responded that the administration is repairing the roads before the launch of new routes. Those efforts are being fast-tracked and the remaining routes will be made operational soon, he added.