Govt Lifts Ban on Import of Luxury Items

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet Thursday lifted the ban on imported goods in the wake of the substantial decrease in imports.

The meeting of the ECC, presided over by Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Miftah Ismail, approved the summary to lift the ban on all imported goods except completely built-up (CBU) automobiles, mobiles, and home appliances.

On May 19, the government imposed a ban on the import of 38 non-essential luxury items, including mobile phones, under an emergency economic plan to stabilize the depleting foreign exchange reserves and rising import bill.

The committee also approved the lowest bid offered for the 4th International Wheat Tender 2022 opened on July 25, 2022, with the direction to negotiate with Russian authorities to procure wheat at a lower rate.

Regarding issues faced by Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited (Sheikhupura plant) and Agritech Limited, the ECC directed the shifting of the plants on indigenous gas and directed concerned ministries to work out the gas price/ variable contribution margin (VCM) for the fertilizers.

The committee also approved the proposal for the revision of dealers’ margins for petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD).