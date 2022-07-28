KP to Get More Medical Colleges Soon

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to set up five medical colleges under a public-private partnership. The move is a part of the plan to promote medical education in the province.

Speaking in this regard, Secretary of Health Department, Amir Sultan Tareen, said that the new colleges will be established in Karak, Charsadda, Buner, Haripur, and Mansehra.

Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan, had previously directed Health Secretary to visit these cities and present a feasibility report at the earliest. The Health Secretary has already visited three cities and will go to the remaining cities this week.

He added that the project is in the Annual Development Program of the provincial government and will be carried out in coordination with Khyber Medical University (KMU).

Overall in KP, 10 medical and 5 dental public sector colleges and 7 medical and 3 dental private sector colleges are already affiliated with KMU.

Vice Chancellor (VC) KMU, Prof. Zia-ul-Haq, is also working closely with him in making the feasibility report, said the Health Secretary, expressing hope that the construction of new colleges will begin in two months.

The Health Secretary added that the establishment of more medical and dental colleges has been one of the longstanding demands of the citizens. The new colleges will provide students a chance to pursue affordable medical education.

In a recent similar development, the KP government has approved Rs. 3.109 billion for the establishment of an agriculture university in Dera Ismail Khan.

The construction of the university will begin soon. Out of Rs. 3.109 billion, Rs. 1.6 billion will be utilized during FY 2022-23.

The university will be set up by upgrading the agriculture department of Gomal University. It will stretch over 1,000 kanals that will be acquired from Gomal University. A high-level committee will sort out the distribution of assets between Gomal University and the Agriculture University.