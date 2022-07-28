Let’s Get Digital with Zong 4G’s new YouTube Bundle – 1 Hour of YouTube for ONLY PKR 2

Continuing to live up to its ‘Let’s Get Digital’ motto, Pakistan’s digital services leader, Zong 4G, partners again with the Leading Strategic OTT Player and brings out an exciting Offer for its subscriber Base.

Zong prepaid users can now enjoy 1 hour of YouTube streaming daily for just PKR 2 + taxes. The industry-first offer can be subscribed twice daily by dialing *1987#, or through the My Zong App or the online store.

Since its inception, Zong has emerged as the Pakistani youth’s favorite connectivity partner. The company is living the promise of ‘Let’s Get Digital’ by empowering the youth to experience the digital lifestyle to the fullest with this partnership adding to its efforts.

“Zong 4G is building the foundation of a digital future in Pakistan. We are offering the widest connectivity to enable millions of Pakistani to remain connected,” shared Zong’s official spokesperson.

The spokesperson added, “This new YouTube offer is in line with our ambition of digitalization in Pakistan, and the continuation of partnerships that we forge to give our users the best user experience possible and proactively meet their connectivity needs.”

“We want no doubt to be left in the minds of our customers that if they want to be digital, then the only brand to foresee and fulfill their digital needs is Zong 4G,” he added.

Alongside its incessant network transformation efforts to serve customers with best-in-class services, Zong is credited with pioneering 4G in Pakistan and running the first successful 5G test in the country.

With the aim to lead the digital innovation in Pakistan, Zong 4G is spearheading the digital agenda of the country and ensuring that the dream of Digital Pakistan is not far from becoming a reality.