American Futsal Team Set to Tour Pakistan for the First Time

United States (US) futsal team is set to tour Pakistan to play five matches as the governing bodies of the two countries have reached an agreement.

According to details, the US futsal team will tour Pakistan in November as part of the promotion of the sport in the country. The US team will not only tour Pakistan to play but they will also send a technical team and coaching staff to work on the grassroots level of futsal in the country.

The officials of the Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation and the USA Futsal Federation met in New York on Thursday and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the sole purpose of promoting the sport in both countries.

USA Futsal Federation President, Mark Edward Brown, and President of Pakistan Futsal Federation, Hazrat Ali, signed the MoU and remarked that the deal will prove to be beneficial for the sport in both countries and also help in attracting the newer generation to take up the sport.

The United States, currently ranked number 49 in the world in the sport, has worked towards promoting the game further in their country. The latest deal will help them in tapping a wide market in Pakistan and offer the players further exposure in both countries.

Futsal is an association football-based game but rather than being played on a full pitch, it is played on a hard court and is usually played indoors.