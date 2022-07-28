4 Pakistani Stars Picked by Different Teams in New ‘6ixty’ Tournament

Pakistani players were in huge demand as franchises set up their teams for the upcoming inaugural edition of the ‘6ixty’. Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Azam Khan, and Qasim Akram were the four Pakistani players drafted by various teams in the competition.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Reveals the Reason Behind Loss in Second Test

Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir were picked up by Jamaica Tallawahs as they joined Rovman Powell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fabian Allen, and Brandon King in a star-studded squad.

Qasim Akram will represent St Kitts and Nevis Patriots as he will join the likes of Chris Gayle, Sherfane Rutherford, Sheldon Cottrell, and Dwaine Pretorius.

Azam Khan, on the other hand, will represent Barbados Royals as he joins the likes of Jason Holder, Harry Tector, and Kyle Mayers. The four Pakistani players will also represent the same franchises in the 2022 Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

ALSO READ Australian Legend Terms IPL’s Dominance Dangerous for Cricket

The 6ixty will feature other international superstars such as Paul Stirling, Tim Siefert, Andre Russell, and Kieron Pollard alongside some young and upcoming talent from around the world. The latest format of cricket is scheduled to be played in August as a lead-up to the CPL. The tenth edition of the CPL is scheduled to commence on 31 August.