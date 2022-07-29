Calligrapher From Occupied Kashmir Sets Record for Writing Quran on Single Sheet

Mustafa Ibn Jameel, a citizen of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), has entered the record books after setting a world record for writing the entire Quran on a single sheet of paper.

Lincoln Book of Records said on its official page, “Mustafa Ibn Jameel has set a world record for writing the Quran on a scroll paper of 14.5 inches and 500 meters for the first time in the world.”

Mustafa, a resident of Hadbal Aham Sharif village in Bandipora, North Kashmir, 46 kilometers from Srinagar, achieved this feat in about seven months.

It took a month to gather the paper and ink for the project, and Mustafa had to fly to Delhi to obtain the materials like paper and lamination because they were not available in his hometown.

After purchasing the necessary materials, he began writing the Quran, dedicating approximately 18 hours per day and once the text was completed, the paper was designed, which took approximately a month and contained 1.3 million dots.

In order to protect it from damage, the paper required to be laminated after design. The Quran was finally ready for exhibition after about a month.

It is worth noting that Mustafa invested approximately one hundred and fifty thousand Indian rupees in the project and that his relatives and friends assisted him from start to finish.