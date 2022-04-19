Renowned Islamic Scholar Compares Imran Khan With Hazrat Umar (RA)

Canada’s renowned religious scholar, Imam Hamid Saleemi, has lauded former Prime Minister Imran Khan, decreeing him ‘the leader of Muslim Ummah.’

In his Friday sermon at the Syeda Khadija Center in Mississauga, Saleemi said that Imran Khan is the leader of the Muslim Ummah.

In a short, 29-second video clip that went viral on social media, Saleemi can be seen asking the attendees to ‘pray for Pakistan – a country that has Imran Khan.’

وتعز من تشاء وتذل من تشاء

Canadian scholar Imam Hamid Saleemi about Imran Khan#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/KuhIX8bg7F — Faisal Khan (@FaisalAKhans) April 19, 2022

“May Allah bless him. He says that we have to remember that this country [Pakistan] was founded in the name of Islam, and if we seek anything other than Islam, we’ll fail. He speaks like Umar Ibn Khattab (R.A),” Imam Saleem said.