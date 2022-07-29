Here’s PIA’s Updated Flights Schedule for Today at Karachi Airport

The flight schedule of PIA’s international as well as domestic flights at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport got disturbed on Friday.

According to reports, the PIA international flight to Baku, Azerbaijan’s capital, which was originally scheduled to depart at 2:00 PM, will now depart for its destination at 6:00 PM today.

Flight PK308 of PIA, which was originally scheduled to leave for Islamabad at 4:00 PM, will now depart for its destination at 5:30 PM, and flight PK307, which was initially scheduled to depart for Lahore at 7:00 PM, will now depart at 8:00 PM.

Meanwhile, there are changes in the schedule of PIA’s flights reaching Karachi as the flight from Skardu to Karachi, which was previously scheduled to arrive at 1:00 PM, will now arrive at 4:40 PM.

Similarly, the PIA flight from Quetta will arrive in Karachi at 4:50 PM instead of 1:55 PM, while another flight from Quetta will arrive at 5:45 PM after a one-and-a-half hour delay.

In another development, the US has indicated its readiness for direct flights of PIA from Pakistan following a visit by FAA representatives to Pakistan, where they will inspect the PIA aircraft that will be used for US flights.

PIA has decided to introduce three wide-body aircraft in the first quarter of 2023 to replace the planes purchased in 2002 and 2003 as part of its improvement strategy and to expand operations for long-haul flights.