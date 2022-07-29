Pakistan and China to Cooperate in 6 Areas Including Cyber Security and 5G

China-Pakistan Joint Working Group (JWG) on Information Technology Industry has identified six areas of cooperation in the Information and Communications Technology sector such as policy regulations, cyber security, Human Resource Development, and 5G.

The meeting of JWG was held virtually in the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication. It was decided that both the countries would benefit from each other’s experience on the subjects of the spectrum, policy regulations, cyber security, Human Resource Development, and 5G.

Moreover, it was also decided that both the countries would share a list of projects with each other in which joint efforts would be made to solve the problems.

According to the officials of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, this was the first high-level meeting to discuss the scope of collaboration between the two countries under the umbrella of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The Pakistani side was led by the Additional Secretary ministry of IT and Telecommunication, Mohsin Mushtaq, while the Chinese side was headed by the vice minister of Industry and IT of China, Zhang Yunming.

Addressing the meeting, Mohsin Mushtaq said that Pakistan and China would benefit from this JWG and the initiatives that will be completed under this relationship. This working group will open exciting opportunities for Pakistani tech companies and facilitate the launching of 5G technology in Pakistan, he added.