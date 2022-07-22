Pakistan, China Welcome Interested Third Parties to Benefit from CPEC

Pakistan and China Thursday welcomed interested third parties to benefit from avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation opened up by China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The 3rd meeting of the CPEC Joint Working Group (JWG) on International Cooperation and Coordination (JWG-ICC) was held in virtual mode.

The meeting was co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and China’s Assistant Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao. During the meeting, both sides reviewed the continued implementation of CPEC and its expansion to jointly agreed priority areas.

The foreign secretary underscored the centrality of the time-tested all-weather strategic cooperative partnership in Pakistan’s foreign policy. He underlined that the timely completion of CPEC projects and steady progress on realizing important projects in the pipeline was energizing bilateral cooperation and further strengthening the foundation for Pakistan’s economic modernization and enhancing the capacity for sustained progress and prosperity.

It was noted that as a flagship of the Belt and Road Initiative, CPEC had broken new ground in strengthening international and regional connectivity, especially in the context of its extension to Afghanistan.

The two sides also agreed to support and encourage the media and think tanks to highlight CPEC’s contributions as a high-impact case study of international cooperation for sustainable development.

Senior officials of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs on both sides as well as relevant organs including Pakistan’s Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and the Board of Investment, and China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) also participated.