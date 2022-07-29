US Ambassador Expresses Confidence in Government Policies

Ambassador of the United States of America to Pakistan, Donald Blome, expressed confidence in the policies and programs of the government in a meeting with the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail, on Friday.

The minister extended a warm welcome to the ambassador and congratulated him on assuming office. He stated that Pakistan and the U.S. enjoy a long-term, broad-based and multi-dimensional relationship.

The finance minister further highlighted the economic agenda and policies of the government to bring about economic and fiscal stability. He said that attracting U.S. foreign investment in different sectors of Pakistan’s economy is the government’s top priority and the present government is focusing on creating a business-friendly environment for foreign investors.

The ambassador underscored that both countries enjoy good relations and expressed confidence in the policies and programmes of the government. He extended his support to further promote bilateral economic, investment, and trade relations between both countries.

The Finance Minister thanked the envoy and reiterated the desire of the present government to further deepen bilateral economic, trade, and investment ties with the U.S.

ALSO READ Miftah Assures Chinese Power Generation Companies of Resolving Issues

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Special Secretary Finance, Economic Counsellor, Aaron Fishman, Treasury Attaché, Larita Bolden, and senior officers attended the meeting.