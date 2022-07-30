ibex. Pakistan Adds State-of-the-Art 500 Seat Facility in Karachi to Cater to its Export Expansion

ibex. Pakistan which is also a subsidiary of TRG (The Resource Group) has announced that it will add a new, state-of-the-art, 500 Seat Facility in Karachi to cater to the expansion of its export of business process outsourcing services for some of its largest US-based customers in the retail and financial services sectors.

The facility is expected to be in production by end of the year and will house roughly 800 professionals entirely geared toward the export of IT-enabled services.

“Our largest customers continue to have a positive view of the quality of our human resources, particularly for back-office and call center services from Pakistan”, said Nadeem Elahi Country Manager for ibex. Pakistan, Middle East & North Africa.

He added, “We are extremely excited to continue our growth, particularly in Karachi where we continue to source top-quality people. We plan to hire over 1,000 customer services professionals in the next 3 months in Karachi in both call center, back-office, and chat services geared towards our international customers.”

“I strongly believe that in a difficult time like this for Pakistan, IT and IT enabled services can still continue to grow strongly, and play a major role in the diversification of exports of the country,” said Nadeem.

Nadeem further added, “ ibex. is offering highly attractive packages of an average over PKR 80,000 per month. The customer services industry is a great starter to any young professional’s career as it offers an excellent opportunity to build one’s personal communication and professional skills. Therefore, I strongly encourage everyone seeking a good opportunity to visit our website and apply immediately”.

To explore, click on the following links:

Karachi: https://bit.ly/3voULj7

Lahore: https://bit.ly/3ONKkw1

Islamabad: https://bit.ly/3zEjulW