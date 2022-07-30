Is Sindh Extending Summer Vacations Due to Bad Weather?

Sindh Education and Literacy Department (SELD) has clarified that there will no extension in the summer vacations for public and private schools and colleges in the province.

The development comes after rumors started circulating on different social networking platforms, claiming that the Sindh Government has decided to extend the summer vacations in educational institutes in the province due to the prevailing inclement weather and Ashura.

Speaking in this regard, a spokesperson for the SELD said that the provincial government has not considered any proposal regarding the extension of summer vacations in schools and colleges in the province.

Students should not heed social media rumors, the spokesperson recommended, adding that schools and colleges across the province will reopen on 1 August, Monday, as originally scheduled.

Earlier this year in May, the SELD had notified summer vacations for all public and private schools and colleges in the province.

According to details, the summer vacations in educational institutes in the province took effect on 1 June, Wednesday. Summer vacations will end on 31 July, Sunday. The academic process across the province will resume on 1 August, Monday, as notified earlier.