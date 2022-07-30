Govt Appoints Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed as Chairman HEC

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif appointed Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed as the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Friday.

Dr. Ahmed’s reinstatement as the Chairman of the HEC was approved by the premier, according to a notification issued by the Establishment Division,

He will serve as the new Chairman for a term of two years.

The Search Committee of the Ministry of Education had previously nominated three candidates for the post and had recommended them to PM Sharif.

It was learned from a statement released by the PM Office that “The Prime Minister has seen and, while considering the recommendations of the Search Committee, has been pleased to approve the appointment of Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed out of the panel proposed”.

The notification also detailed that the terms and conditions of the appointment will be settled separately, and the PM has called for necessary action to be taken accordingly.

Note that Dr. Ahmed has previously served as the Chairman of the HEC and also its Executive Director.