WhatsApp Group Admins will Get a Major Upgrade Soon

We’ve all had that moment when someone shares unwanted messages or media in a WhatsApp group chat. People tend to share graphic content, spoilers, or adult content without thinking twice, and there is little you can do about it other than remove them from the group.

This is about to change very soon. WhatsApp is now working on a new feature that will give group admins the power to delete any messages in a group chat. The feature was originally spotted last year, but it has finally rolled out to the latest beta version of WhatsApp. The news comes courtesy of WABetaInfo.

The screenshot below shows what the feature will look like.

As you can see, the new feature will let you delete messages for everyone in the group. The procedure is quite easy. All you have to do is hold down a message and it will give you an option that says “Delete For Everyone” as shown in the screenshot above. Once you delete a message, everyone else in the group will be able to see that a message has been removed by the admin. This should make it a lot easier to moderate groups with problematic people.

The feature is only available to a limited number of beta testers, so it will be a while before it is released to everyone around the globe. Stay tuned.