Gwadar Airport to Become Fully Operational by September 2023: Minister

Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that the new airport in Gwadar would become fully operational by September 2023.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the upgraded runway of Lahore Airport, he said that sincere efforts were being made to remove loopholes in the aviation policy for improving its working.

Later, in a tweet, the minister said that the upgraded runway of Lahore Airport can now receive A-380 aircraft.

لاھور ائر پورٹ کے رن وے کی اپ گریڈیشن مکمل -A 380 لینڈ کر سکے گا

لاھورائیر پورٹ ٹرمینل بلڈنگ توسیعی منصوبے کی منظوری

سکھر اور ڈی آٸ خان کے ائر پورٹس انٹرنیشنل بناۓ جائینگے

کراچی ائر پورٹ رن وے اپ گریڈیشن پر کام جلد شروع ھوگا

گوادرائر پورٹ ستمبر2023 میں اپریشنل ھو گاانشا اللّٰہ pic.twitter.com/W6fKVD4g59 — Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) July 30, 2022

He announced that the project for the expansion of Lahore Airport’s terminal has also been approved. He also announced that Sukkur and Dera Ismail Khan airports would be given the status of international airports.

Rafique said that the upgradation work of the runway of Karachi Airport would be started this year, adding that Gilgit, Chitral, and Skardu airports would further be modernized.