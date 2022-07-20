PIA Announces Up to 15% Discount on International Flights

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Wednesday announced that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to bring down its ticket fares of international flights by up to 15 percent.

In a video message posted on Twitter, the minister said that PIA had earlier slashed ticket fares of domestic routes by 10 percent. He added that after calculations the national flag carrier has decided to cut ticket fares for certain international routes as well.

پی آئ اے نے اندرون ملک کے بعد اب اوورسیز پروازوں پر بھی کرایوں میں کمی کا فیصلہ کر لیا: یو اےا ی/ گلف 15 %

سعودی عرب 10%

کینیڈا 8%

اطلاق فی الفور ھو گا انشا اللّٰہ pic.twitter.com/fPJsQ7gizi — Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) July 20, 2022

ALSO READ Pakistan Railways and PIA Announce 10% Fare Cuts for Economy Class

Ticket fares of flights to the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf countries have been cut down by 15 percent, and for flights to Saudi Arabia fares have been reduced by 10 percent. Moreover, ticket fares to Canada have been reduced by 8 percent. The new fares will be effective immediately.

The minister said that the government will provide immediate relief to passengers in terms of ticket fares if oil prices come down further.