Balochistan Calamity: Jazz Makes On-Net and PTCL Calls Free in Flood-Hit Areas

To ensure the provision of essential telecom services in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan, the country’s largest telecom services provider, Jazz, has made on-net and PTCL calls free.

Balochistan is currently witnessing natural calamity as flash floods, unleashed by heavy rains, continue to wreak havoc across the province. Snuffing out hundreds of lives, the floods have also caused massive damage to houses and livestock.

Worsening the situation is a serious disruption of food and medical supplies as the deadly rains have crippled transportation and commerce in the province.

To reduce the impact of this huge natural calamity on the people of affected areas, and to help them stay connected with their loved ones as well as rescue bodies, Jazz has made on-net and PTCL calls completely free.

To facilitate the people of Balochistan during this calamity, all Jazz to Jazz and PTCL calls are free. Despite extremely challenging conditions, all efforts are being made to ensure the provision of essential telecom services in flood-affected areas. — Jazz (@jazzpk) August 1, 2022

“Despite extremely challenging conditions, all efforts are being made to ensure the provision of essential telecom services in flood-affected areas,” Jazz said in a statement on social media.

“We’re fully aware of the hardships that the people of Balochistan are currently facing, and this offer of free Jazz-to-Jazz and PTCL calls is just a small token of our support to alleviate their adversity,” shared a Jazz spokesperson.

“We hope and pray that their difficulty is over soon. Meanwhile, we stay vigilant of the situation and would go the extra mile to be at their side during these testing times,” she added.