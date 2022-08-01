Dutch Investors Interested in Pakistan’s Maritime Sector: Envoy

Ambassador of the Netherlands to Pakistan Wouter Plomp Monday spoke about the interest of Dutch Investors in the maritime sector of Pakistan to gain mutual benefits.

The envoy called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari in Islamabad.

Matters of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting. The envoy spoke about the interest of Dutch Investors in the maritime sector of Pakistan to gain immense mutual benefits which was appreciated by the minister.

The minister highlighted the enormous opportunities in the maritime sector of Pakistan for the Netherlands. He also apprised the ambassador about the performance and operations of the port in Karachi and opportunities in the fisheries sector of Pakistan.

The ambassador appreciated the recent soft launch of the Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference (PIMEC) project on which the minister apprised him of the idea and concept of the PIMEC and stated that the Ministry of Maritime Affairs is the patron while Pakistan Navy is the executor of the idea and it would open a great opportunity for the Dutch investors and exhibitors as well.

The Dutch ambassador highlighted the areas of cooperation and collaboration in the maritime sector and stressed on public-private partnerships. Federal Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana endorsed the idea and stated that exploring the possibilities for public-private partnership is the need of the hour.

The envoy expressed his desire of getting investment opportunities in Gwadar port which was duly acknowledged and complete assurance in this regard was given by both the minister and the federal secretary.