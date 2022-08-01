ePay Punjab’s Revenue Collection Crosses Rs. 100 Billion

ePay Punjab has achieved a milestone of generating Rs. 100 billion in revenue with more than 19.4 million transactions. The development was announced by ePay Punjab through its social media channels.

ePay Punjab, an online payment solution, is a joint initiative of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Punjab Finance Department. It is the first-ever government payment aggregator that allows individuals to pay their taxes using multiple electronic payment channels and is linked to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) via the 1-Link network.

ePay Punjab collected over Rs. 90 billion in tax revenue through 17 million transactions from its launch in October 2019 till June 2022.

Till June, the online payment solution collected total revenue of Rs. 57 billion in sales tax, Rs. 11.5 billion in token tax, Rs. 9 billion in property tax, Rs. 4 billion in traffic challans, and Rs. 440 million as transfer of motor vehicles.