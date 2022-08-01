Malfunction in Guddu Power Plant Causing loss of Rs. 350 Million per Day: NEPRA

The closure of the Guddu power plant due to a technical malfunction is causing a loss of Rs. 350 million per day, according to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

During a hearing on the government’s request to increase the cost of electricity by 57 paisas per unit for K-Electric (KE) consumers, Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi, stated that the regulatory authority has started an inquiry to figure out the causes of technical issues in Guddu Power Plant.

NEPRA further stated that it is keeping a close eye on Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project. It said that the issue being faced by the project could be figured out once water would be ejected out of the project’s tunnel.

NEPRA concluded the hearing on the request to increase the cost of electricity for KE consumers. The regulatory authority stated that it would take any decision on the matter after analyzing statistics.

K-Electric, in its request, had asked for an increase in terms of the first quarterly adjustment for 2021-22.