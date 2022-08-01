FBR Grants Concessionary Rate of Customs Duty on Import of 6,917 Items from China

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has granted a concessionary rate of customs duty or zero percent duty on the import of 6,917 items from China with effect from July 1, 2022.

The FBR has issued S.R.O. 1181(I)2022 here on Monday to amend the relevant Table of the S.R.O. 1640 (I)/2019.

The concessionary rate of duty was already applicable on the imports from China and now the concessionary rates of duties have been revised on the import of such items from China.

The FBR has notified 6,917 customs tariff lines to allow concessionary rates of customs duty on the import of items from China. The goods are manufactured or produced and imported in conformity with the Rules of Determination of Origin of Goods and the operational certification procedures for the Rules of Origin notified by the Ministry of Commerce vide SRO 1286(I)/ 2005, dated December 24, 2005, read with the Import Policy Order, 2016.

The S.R.O. 1640 (I)/2019 deals with the exemption or reduced rate of duty on the import of items from China. From July 1, 2022, the FBR has amended the said SRO to revise the list of items on the import of these items from China.