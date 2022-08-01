Govt Considering Direct Subsidy to Farmers on Fertilizers

The government is planning for a unified price of feed gas to fertilizer manufacturers and a direct subsidy to farmers on fertilizers.

This was revealed in a meeting on the pricing of feed gas to fertilizer plants held under the direction of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

The meeting was informed that different fertilizer manufacturing companies are getting gas at different rates. The participants were of the view that fertilizer companies should be supplied gas at a unified rate and there should be a level playing field.

The meeting was co-chaired by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, and Minister of State for Petroleum Division Dr. Musadik Masood Malik.

Speaking on the occasion, Cheema said that for the welfare of the farmers, the government aims to give direct subsidies to the farmers. The participants were of the view that the track and trace system of fertilizer bags could help in this regard.

He remarked that food security hinges on agricultural production and to ensure food security, all the relevant ministries and departments should sit together to work coherently.

It was decided that the Ministry of Industries will hold a meeting with fertilizer manufacturing companies on the pricing of gas.